Kaizer Chiefs enticing Fleurs by tripling what he is earning at SuperSport United - Matthews

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says Kaizer Chiefs are trying to lure Luke Fleurs with a salary three times more than he is currently earning.

Chiefs have registered interest in Fleurs

The defender could switch to Naturena in January

SSU CEO Matthews reveals what Chiefs are offering

WHAT HAPPENED? Fleurs has been the subject of transfer rumours in recent weeks with Chiefs reportedly in pursuit of the defender. But SuperSport recently offered the player a new contract in a bid to hold on to him. Matthews has likened Fleurs' situation to that experienced by Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena when Mamelodi Sundowns came calling for the duo. Mbule went on to miss some of SuperSport’s training sessions while pushing for a move to Masandawana.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Players don’t want to leave SuperSport,” Matthews told iDiski Times. “The ones that want to leave the club are ones like Luke Fleurs, or Tebza or Mbule. They wanted to leave because somebody else came to offer them three times the money that they are earning at SuperSport and of course, they want to earn more money for themselves and their families – that’s what they got into sport for.”

AND WHAT MORE?: Recently, Matthews dismissed reports that SuperSport have become a feeder club of Sundowns due to their players who have switched to Chloorkop in recent seasons. Matthews argues it is not only SuperSport churning players to more established PSL clubs.

“I have watched Maritzburg United sell their best players year in and year out and I never, never read any newspaper ever to say ‘Maritzburg are flirting with their franchise or taking a risk by selling their best players. It is because I know Farook Kadodia how much he loves that team, and how much money personally he has lost running Maritzburg,” said Matthews.

“But his love and passion is there and he wants to boost his club. But he has no choice but to sell those players to keep his club alive.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If SuperSport lose Fleurs, it might not be felt much by coach Gavin Hunt. Fleurs has been struggling for game time this season as the coach prefers the central defensive pairing of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe. But he would be a crucial addition to the Chiefs' defence.

WHAT NEXT FOR FLEURS? As the January transfer window opens on January 1, Fleurs could be hoping the next few weeks will see a move to Naturena materialising.