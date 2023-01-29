Kaizer Chiefs end Royal AM hoodoo as pressure on Zwane eases

Kaizer Chiefs secured their first ever win over Royal AM as they defeated their opponents 2-0 in Sunday's PSL encounter.

Hlanti and Du Preez netted Amakhosi's two goals

The win ended the Glamour Boys' three-match winless run

Amakhosi moved up to the fifth spot on the PSL log

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants snapped their three-match winless run in the league in a game played at Peter Mokaba Stadium - avenging their 1-0 defeat to Thwihli Thwahla in the first round clash last August in Durban.

Chiefs created the better chances in the first-half, but they were wasteful in front of goal as Ashley du Preez, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Siyethemba Sithebe were all denied by goalkeeper Hugo Nyame.

However, the Cameroonian shot-stopper was finally beaten in the 60th minute when Sifiso Hlanti headed home Keagan Dolly's free-kick to hand the hosts the lead.

The visitors were struggling to contain Amakhosi, who attacked with speed down the wings, and they doubled their lead in the 85th minute when Du Preez netted his third goal of the season to seal Chiefs' 2-0 win.

Royal suffered their first ever defeat to Chiefs and they remained 12th on the league standings.

ALL EYES ON: Christian Saile Basomboli who made his official debut for Chiefs when he was introduced in the 56th minute.

The Congolese forward displayed explosive speed while also taking up some good positions in the visitors' box.

Saile provided the assist for Du Preez's goal and he also had two shots on target as he impressed on his first appearance for the Soweto giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win eased pressure on coach Arthur Zwane who was beginning to feel the heat after the team had recorded its third successive defeat when they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

Chiefs climbed up to the fifth spot on the PSL standings after defeating Royal AM and they are two points behind third-placed SuperSport United.

The race to finish in the top three spots is intensifying with run-away log leaders, Sundowns looking destined to win the league championship.

Amakhosi will have to be consistent in order to mount a serious challenge for a top three finish.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys will now square off with TS Galaxy on February 5 at Mbombela Stadium in another league match.

Chiefs have failed to defeat the Rockets in their last four matches across all competitions and they will be determined to end this winless run.