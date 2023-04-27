Kaizer Chiefs edge Chippa United to keep Caf Champions League hopes alive

Kaizer Chiefs were made to sweat for a 1-0 win over Chippa United in Thursday's Premier Soccer League encounter.

Du Preez netted the solitary goal

Amakhosi kept their Caf CL hopes alive

The Soweto giants are set to face Swallows

WHAT HAPPENED?: Amakhosi bounced back to winning ways in the league in a game played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

The only goal of the game was netted by Ashley du Preez who netted in the 72nd minute with Man of the Match Reeve Frosler providing the assist.

The Chilli Boys, who are embroiled in a battle to avoid relegation from the PSL, were frustrated by the Amakhosi defence and ultimately, the game ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Chiefs.

PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the win, Amakhosi remained fourth on the league standings - three points behind second-placed SuperSport United.

Coach Arthur Zwane's side is also two points behind third-placed Orlando Pirates who have a game in hand as the battle to finish second in the PSL intensifies.

The runners-up will qualify for next season's Caf Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns having already booked their spot in the continental tournament as 2022-23 PSL title winners.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The Glamour Boys will now lock horns with their Soweto Derby rivals, Swallows FC on Monday in another PSL clash.

The Soweto Derby encounter is scheduled to be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium.