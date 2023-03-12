Kaizer Chiefs edge Casric Stars to progress to Nedbank Cup quarter-finals - another Soweto Derby clash looming?

Kaizer Chiefs booked their spot in this season's Nedbank Cup quarter-finals after defeating Casric Stars 2-1 on Sunday evening.

Mosadi equalized after Bimenyimana had opened the scoring

Du Preez proved to be Chiefs' hero by netting the winning goal

The Glamour Boys will now lock horns with Maritzburg

WHAT HAPPENED?: Amakhosi were made to sweat for a narrow win in a Last 16 match played at FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Chiefs exerted pressure on the visitors in the opening exchanges and they were awarded a penalty after Mumuni Abubakar was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana then stepped up and converted the resultant penalty to hand the home side the lead 11 minutes into the encounter.

The National First Division side came back rejuvenated following their half-time team talk with Chiefs fan and Casric head coach Bucs Mthombeni.

Kgomotso Mosadi levelled matters in the 62nd minute after Amakhosi had failed to clear their lines and it was the quick striker's sixth goal in this season's Nedbank Cup.

However, almost immediately at the other end, Chiefs restored their lead when Keagan Dolly set-up substitute Ashley du Preez who netted from close range.

The 63rd-minute goal sealed Chiefs' 2-1 win over Casric who bowed out of this season's South African FA Cup.

ALL EYES ON: Bimenyimana who was under pressure due to his dismal performance against Richards Bay last weekend.

The Burundi international will be a relieved man having ended his eight-match goal drought when he netted against Casric.

Bimenyimana is now on eight goals across all competitions and he is still Amakhosi's top scorer in the current campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is Amakhosi's third successive win across all competitions and they also reached the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2019.

The Soweto giants became the eighth and final team to reach this season's quarter-finals where they could be drawn against their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates during Monday evening's draw.

Coach Arthur Zwane is under pressure to end Chiefs' eight-year trophy drought and silence his critics.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi are scheduled to travel to Pietermaritzburg where they are set to face Maritzburg United in a PSL match on March 18.

The two teams have met twice this season with Chiefs winning 3-0 in the first round league clash last August before securing a 2-0 win over Maritzburg in a Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash on February 10.