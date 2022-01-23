Kaizer Chiefs duo return as Pretoria Callies give clarity on Mamelodi Sundowns product

Kaizer Chiefs duo of Keletso Sifama and Thabo Mokoena have returned to the Soweto giants after their loan stay at Pretoria Callies was cut short.



The Amakhosi youngsters joined Callies on season-long loan deals in August last year, but they couldn't make an impact at the Tshwane side in the National First Division.



The Romains also confirmed that Abram Ngcobo, 25, is no longer part of their playing unit as the club make changes to their squad in the current mid-season transfer window.



It was recently reported that Ngcobo had returned to Mamelodi Sundowns after his loan deal was also terminated by the NFD outfit, but Callies media officer Doctor Morewa has indicated that the goalkeeper was their player.



"I am not sure whether Abram has returned to Sundowns. His contract has been terminated. Nevertheless, remember this is the January transfer window," Morewa told GOAL.



"Every team is reinforcing, so there are changes everywhere. It is not only Pretoria Callies who are doing the changes. It is all about preparing for the second round."



Ngcobo, who was nurtured in the Sundowns academy, spent last season on loan at NFD Side TS Sporting from Masandawana, before moving to Callies in the current campaign.



"So, we try to reinforce wherever we are supposed to. Abram Ngcobo, Keletso Sifama and Thabo Mokoena are no longer with us," Morewa added.



"Keletso and Thabo were with us on loan deals. So, they are back at Kaizer Chiefs. Abram was our player, but now he is no longer our player."



GOAL recently took a look at how Mokoena, 21, Sifama, 18, and other Chiefs loanees had performed in the first round of the current season.