Kaizer Chiefs duo Khune and Ngcobo to miss CBL Cup against Orlando Pirates

Amakhosi have been boosted by the highly-rated full-back's return, but their captain will miss the Soweto Derby clash against Bucs

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants have provided an injury update ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign.

Amakhosi have been handed been a boost with young left-back Happy Mashiane having returned to full training after recovering from a toe injury which he sustained in January 2019.

The Naturena-based side released the following statement on Friday afternoon:

"The sensational Happy Mashiane has recovered from a toe injury and has joined the team in full training during this preseason," a club statement read.

"The dynamic left-back got injured in January when Amakhosi beat Tornado FC in last season’s Nedbank Cup Round of 32.

"The medical team confirmed that Mashiane has recovered as he joined the team in full training and is ready to take to the field.

Meanwhile, Chiefs captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is also training under the watchful eye of the club's medical team as he looks to make his return from a long-term injury.

“Khune has resumed training and we’re assessing him daily,” Chiefs physiotherapist Dave Milner told the club's official website.

“He has made considerable progress but we will only be able to ascertain his readiness to play at the beginning of August.

"A shoulder injury is sensitive and we have to make sure he is comfortable and ready to play.” Khune injured his shoulder during the team training in January."

Milner also disclosed that promising attacking midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has started with the jogging phase in the process of recovering from an Achilles injury which he suffered in March 2019.

“Ngcobo will still need to go through a strengthening phase. he is doing well though considering that the Achilles normally can take a bit of time to recover. We are looking September to have him joining his teammates on the ball," he concluded.

The site also confirmed Khune and Ngcobo will both miss Chiefs' CBL Cup clash against at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, July 27.