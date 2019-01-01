Kaizer Chiefs duo Frosler and Baccus set to return against Orlando Pirates

The duo missed Amakhosi's Telkom Knockout Cup match against the Buccaneers in Durban but coach Ernst Middendorp said they could return this weekend

could be boosted by the return to full fitness of Reeve Frosler and Kearyn Baccus for this weekend's Soweto Derby clash against .

This is according to coach Ernst Middendorp, who said he is monitoring the duo's progress as he believes they will give Chiefs a different dimension.

Frosler and Baccus missed the Telkom Knockout Cup Soweto Derby in Durban as they are still recovering from respective injuries.

In their absence, Njabulo Blom featured at right-back while Willard Katsande marshalled the central midfield alongside George Maluleka.

"There are a number of players that we are looking at and targeting to have back for selection again next weekend, Reeve Frosler and Kearyn Baccus – that gives us a little bit of a different dimension," Middendorp told reporters.

"But it is all in the planning so we can execute it adequality."

Frosler has been one of Amakhosi's best players this season, and his return will come as a major boost for the Glamour Boys who despite suffering injuries to several of their key players, have continued to win matches.

Baccus has also won the hearts of millions of Amakhosi fans with his deft touches in midfield.