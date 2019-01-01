Kaizer Chiefs’ duo clinch Monthly PSL Awards

The Amakhosi coach and keeper walked away with monthly accolades for September and October

coach duo Ernst Middendorp and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi have been voted as the Premier Soccer League ( ) Coach of the Month and Player of the Month for September and October respectively.

The PSL announced the winners on Thursday afternoon where the Amakhosi duo have been instrumental for the club’s fine run so far.

Amakhosi currently lead the 2018/19 PSL log table with 31 points from 12 games as they look to go all the way and clinch their fifth league title this season.

"This award is a big surprise to me but it also shows the importance of putting the effort forward in whatever you do,” Akpeyi told the media.

“I give credit to the technical team who have been patient with me."

Meanwhile, the German coach Middendorp explained that they will not take a break, saying they will keep working hard even during the Christmas recess.

"There is no break, we will keep on working. If we are in a good mood we will train on December 24 and 25. Maybe we rest or maybe we train – there is no break," added the manager.

However, their only defeat came at the hands of at FNB Stadium and the Nigerian has been credited for the club’s return to the top.

In addition, the former ’s netminder was a notable absentee when they lost 2-1 to in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Following his return from suspension, Akpeyi helped the Glamour Boys to a 4-0 win over PSL newbies Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night at Cape Town Stadium.

Chiefs will now return to action against Bloemfontein at home on December 07 as they will look to maintain their good run in the league.