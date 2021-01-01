Kaizer Chiefs duo Billiat, Castro have to be ready for Saturday - Hunt

The attacking pair has just returned from injury and each featured for 24 minutes against Stellenbosch on Tuesday

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has demanded forwards Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro to be fully geared up for Saturday's decisive Caf Champions League Group C match against Horoya AC in Conakry.

It is a must-win encounter for Amakhosi who are third in their group with eight points, the same as second-placed Horoya.

Now with Billiat and Castro returning from injury spells and being unused substitutes during the 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca last weekend, they came on in the second half against Stellenbosch on Tuesday and Hunt wants them fully prepared for Saturday's battle.

“It is good to have Castro and Billiat back. We played last week and then the derby [against Orlando Pirates] where we couldn’t make any changes," said Hunt as per Sowetan Live.

"But now we have something and at least we can make changes in that position. They [Billiat and Castro] had 20 odd minutes on the field [against Stellenbosch]‚ so they have to be ready for Saturday.”

Before Tuesday's 24 minute-run, Billiat had last played on January 9 before he broke his leg and Hunt would be hoping the Zimbabwean will not show signs of rustiness in the crucial match against Horoya.

Castro on the other hand had missed Chiefs' five games before tasting some action against Stellenbosch, a match he returned to make an immediate impact as he grabbed Amakhosi's first goal in the 2-2 draw.

“The character was good and we tried to take it to three goals‚ but we should be better. I don’t think there was any danger until they [Stellenbosch] scored‚" Hunt said.

"I thought we had two great penalty shouts which we didn’t get. In the first half it was Lebogang Manyama and in the second half it was Willard Katsande‚ and then they scored from two bad errors. It is one of those things.

“They are very different with their structure and there is no team in the league that plays with that structure. They play to the strengths of what they have‚ what they have signed and they want an open game. They want the game to be open‚ which I knew was always going to be a problem with their pace and how they play.”