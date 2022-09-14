Kaizer Chiefs duo Billiat and Dolly slammed for poor form

The Amakhosi attacking pair has been enduring a difficult season as the Soweto giants are also struggling

Former Golden Arrows striker Norman Smith has taken a swipe at Kaizer Chiefs forwards Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly for what he says is a failure by the players to justify their high earnings.

Billiat is yet to score in six Premier Soccer League games while only managing an assist and now faces some time out due to injury.

His attacking partner Dolly has one goal to his name in seven league games and is yet to provide a single assist.

“Football is a business and it is structured in a way that top performers should be earning better and are those two players’ performances living up to their earnings? I say no,” Smith told KickOff.

“What you get must be determined by your performance. If you don’t deliver and yet you are going home with that big salary, it becomes a problem and even you as the earner must feel the guilt that so much is being invested in you, but you are not delivering.

“It is the same with Keagan and Khama. Imagine how it feels for a person earning peanuts yet delivering every week. It becomes a bitter pill to swallow for that player.

“To be fair up until this point, they haven’t delivered on their worth this season when measured against what they are earning at the club and they must be told so."

Billiat and Dolly formed a feared combination during their days at Mamelodi Sundowns together with Leonardo Castro, although the trio failed to recreate that partnership last season at Chiefs.

“I think they are trending based on what happened on previous occasions with them at another club,” added Smith.

“I hope that they get their form back sooner than later because so much is always expected from them based on their earnings.

“Based on their earnings they must be carrying the team every week, but they are not because Chiefs are sinking in the league.

“If they don’t perform, nothing happens for Chiefs so they must both come to the party instead of blaming the surroundings which if it was me, I would have preferred it as it would have meant lifting the team.”

Chiefs now prepare to host SuperSport United on Saturday and they are hard-pressed to pick themselves up after failing to win the last three games and are 14th on the table.