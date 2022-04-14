Kaizer Chiefs defender Austin Dube has pointed out two factors he feels would give them the advantage over Saturday’s opponents SuperSport United.

Amakhosi host SuperSport in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium seeking to recover from points dropped in their last match when they were held 0-0 by TS Galaxy at home.

For the first time in two years, Chiefs welcome back supporters at FNB Stadium and Dube believes that will give them an edge over Matsatsantsa.

“Personally, I am really looking forward to the supporters being there. We’ve been missing them a lot,” Dube told Chiefs' media department.

“Them being there on Saturday is going to be an advantage for us and we urge them to come in numbers and we expect them to be there.

“I urge the supporters. to get vaccinated or to get their PCR tests done, so they are able to be at the stadium on Saturday. We are looking forward to having them back at the stadium.”

For a few players who joined Amakhosi before the start of this season like Dube, Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota, it will be the first time they will play in front of the Chiefs fans at FNB.

Another advantage Dube says they have over SuperSport is the knowledge they have about their Tshwane opponents.

“We’ve been preparing very well going to the game on Saturday against SuperSport United. So far, we’ve been doing great at training, everything has been great so far,” added Dube

“We’ve played them in the first round, so we quite know how they actually play. It’s a bit of advantage to us, they know us, we know them but the focus is not too much on them.

"The focus is actually on improving our side, we have to improve, coming from the previous game that we had last week on Tuesday.”

After the SuperSport match, Chiefs will be left with eight league games provided the arbitrator’s ruling that they play games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows will not be overturned by the Gauteng High Court.

Article continues below

Hosting Sundowns is part of their remaining matches.

“For now, the focus is on the remaining games, we’ve been positive about the remaining games. We go all out to win all of them and it’s possible to win all the remaining games, so that’s what we working towards,” said Dube.