Kaizer Chiefs' Du Preez ‘not too worried’ about Amakhosi fans

The former Stellenbosch FC star is the only striker signed by the Soweto giants during the current transfer period

Kaizer Chiefs forward Ashley du Preez believes he can be the prolific goalscorer Amakhosi have been looking for.

The 25-year-old was signed at a time Chiefs were looking for a top striker to help them end a long trophyless period.

Du Preez says he has warmed up to coach Arthur Zwane’s methods and believes he “can score more goals" as he tries to ignore the pressure from high expectations by Amakhosi fans.

“I think with the philosophy of the coach and how he wants to play I'm fitting in well here,” said Du Preez as per Sowetan Live.

“I just want to enjoy my football, help the team, help the coaching staff and help myself too. So I’m not too worried about what other people or the fans are going to say about my performance.

“Previously [at Stellenbosch] defence played a huge role. I know playing for Kaizer Chiefs brings a lot of pressure so I will work hard on scoring goals and want to be better every day. I think I can score more goals and a team like Chiefs will help me do that.”

Du Preez managed nine Premier Soccer League goals last season which is his best tally in the three terms he has played top-flight league football.

The striker has already earned praise from coach Arthur Zwane who has described him as “one of the best players that I’ve ever seen.”

Zwane’s words have been welcomed by Du Preez who faces his first big test in spearheading Chiefs’ attack when they visit Royal AM for Saturday’s season opener.

“I’m not a person who praises myself. I think it starts there — how you work on the pitch and off the pitch — that affects you in the game,” Du Preez said.

“What coach Arthur said about me, I can say it’s true because I’ve been working so hard where I was previously, and I wanted to be playing for a big club like this.

“I think it starts with you as a player — where you want to be and how you want to be. So I think I agree with coach Arthur.”