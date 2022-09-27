Kaizer Chiefs’ Du Preez headlines players Bafana Bafana coach Broos will select against Botswana

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has named four players he will include in his starting line-up for Tuesday’s international friendly match.

Broos hints at making big changes from the team that faced Sierra Leone

Chiefs star should make his first-ever Bafana start

Coach reveals three other players who would also start

WHAT HAPPENED? Bafana Bafana host Botswana at FNB Stadium. Broos is planning to make a number of changes from the squad that beat Sierra Leone 4-0 on Saturday. Of the four players Broos says he will play on Tuesday, two came on as substitutes against the Leone Stars while the other two were unused substitutes.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I said we are 23 players, there are 11 who played Saturday – question: who will play tomorrow if I said it will be a total different team,” said Broos as per iDiski Times. “Yes [Goodman] Mosele will play, yes [Teboho] Mokoena will play, yes [Ashley] Du Preez will play. I was clear, right? And Siyanda [Xulu] will play also.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos is looking to give every player in camp a chance to play as he looks to build a solid team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Seven of the 23 players currently in camp are yet to taste action after they were unused substitutes against Sierra Leone. These include Xulu, Mosele, Khyuliso Mudau, goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, Rushine de Reuck, Siyanda Msani and Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA BAFANA? After the big victory over Sierra Leone, Bafana are now looking to build on that with another win. Broos wants to cultivate a winning culture in his team ahead of the crucial Afcon qualifiers. This is after a morale-sapping period which saw Bafana fail against Ghana, Guinea, France and Morocco.