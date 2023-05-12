Kaizer Chiefs attacker Ashley du Preez has revealed how he dealt with negativity after a slow start at the Glamour Boys.

Du Preez joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch this season

He has scored nine goals in the ongoing campaign

Attacker explains what has helped him stay focused

WHAT HAPPENED: Du Preez joined Amakhosi at the beginning of the season from Stellenbosch.

The versatile attacker has, at times, been on the receiving end of criticism owing to initial personal struggles to settle and inconsistencies from the team.

The 25-year-old admitted it has not been an easy journey and went on to explain how he managed to push himself despite criticism from doubters.

WHAT HE SAID: "As an individual, you can’t be dwelling on other things," Du Preez told Vlismas Media.

"There is negativity all around, but as a person you need to remain fully focused. What I do is just keep thinking about what I can do to help the team. That’s my approach going into games – thinking about how I can provide for the team."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Du Preez went on to explain how he grew his desire to feature for a big team and his targets.

"It starts as a young kid. I always wanted to play on this big stage. The desire, love, and hunger I have for this game is what keeps driving me and my goal to want to go even further in my career. It keeps pushing me to give my family a better life. That’s what motivates me the most," he continued.

"A big club like Kaizer Chiefs helps me. Everyone here pushes you and you can see what the club is capable of doing for you as a person. As an individual, I want to play for big clubs like this one and to keep moving forward in my career. That’s the most important thing for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Du Preez has scored nine goals and provided four assists across all competitions this season.

Amakhosi are still hopeful of finishing in the top three, which will give them an opportunity to play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season. However, they face stiff competition from SuperSport United.

WHAT NEXT: Coach Arthur Zwane surely hopes Du Preez will tick on Saturday in the crucial league game against the Swanky Boys.