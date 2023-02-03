Kaizer Chiefs’ Dove to play through the pain barrier against TS Galaxy after surgery on fractured finger

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove will still feature in Sunday’s PSL match against TS Galaxy despite undergoing surgery on a fractured finger.

Dove has revealed why he will not sit out Sunday’s match

The defender is keen to play even after surgery to repay fans

Chiefs are eyeing a second straight PSL win against TS Galaxy

WHAT HAPPENED? Dove has revealed that he was forced to wear a protective tape on his hand during last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Royal AM and having undergone surgery, he feels the players owe it to the fans to put up a good display, hence his decision to play through the pain on Sunday.

The defender has become a regular starter in Arthur Zwane’s side since joining as a free agent from Cape Town City at the start of this season, giving commanding displays at the back, especially in the first half of the season.

Things have, however, not gone well for the Glamour Boys in 2023 when they began the year with three straight defeats with Dove part of a back four that conceded six goals in that torrid run.

Having seen his side record their first win of the year, Dove feels Chiefs players have to make sacrifices to keep the smiles on their supporters’ faces, even if it means playing through the pain.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Prior to the game [against Royal AM] I suffered a fractured finger, so I had to strap it up to give it some support,” Dove told the club’s website.

“But now I have gone for surgery, which went well. It’s nothing that will keep me off the field so I am hoping to be there on Sunday.

“As players, we want to win every match so we have not been happy with how things went in January, but I think this win gives us a bit of a boost and confidence going into our next match.

“It would be nice [to score again], but as long as the team wins, that’s what I want for the fans who have supported us through thick and thin. They have always been there for us and I think they deserve to smile a little bit, so if we can just win, it’s good enough for me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win over Royal saw Chiefs score for the first time this year with their three-match losing streak not yielding a goal for Zwane’s side who were guilty of missing numerous chances.

The Glamour Boys hope to build onto that and have been boosted by the brilliant cameo of new signing Christian Saile Basomboli whom they hope to unleash from the start against Galaxy.

Amakhosi are fifth on the table with 27 points, 25 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but most importantly four adrift of second-placed Richards Bay, who occupy the final Caf Champions League qualification spot, which they are also eyeing.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs will travel to Nelspruit for Sunday’s clash against Galaxy hoping for a second straight victory.