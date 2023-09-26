Kaizer Chiefs' Dove plays down competition with Hlanti - ‘I feel like we all fight for the same thing'

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove has opened up on the competition for a starting spot with Sifiso Hlanti.

Hlanti has been Chiefs' first-choice left-back

That has seen Dove being benched

The Mozambican opens up on competition

WHAT HAPPENED? Hlanti has been the Amakhosi first-choice left-back, being selected ahead of Dove.

Injuries have also not done Dove any favours and he recently recovered leading to him coming on for Hlanti during last weekend’s MTN8 semi-final, second-leg clash with Mamelodi Sundowns.

It was the first time for the Mozambican to feature for Amakhosi this season and he showed some experience at the back.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Obviously, Chiefs is a big team” Dove told iDiski Times.

“And if we can have more players in the national team it means there’s something good being done in the background behind the scenes.

“So it’s good in terms of competition, I don’t think we are competing because I feel like we all fight for the same thing.

“You know, whoever plays as long as he contributes to the growth of the team, to bring the team to where it really belongs, it’s a win for all of us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dove mostly played as a central defender last season after being converted from being a left-back by coach Arthur Zwane.

But the arrival of Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has shut out Dove from being considered for the centre-back position.

Hlanti has been providing experience in the Chefs rearguard and that has made it difficult for Dove to be a regular despite injuries.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOVE? After being handed some playing minutes in the MTN8 semi-final second-leg against Sundowns last weekend, Dove would be hoping to be given another run in the Premier Soccer League match against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.