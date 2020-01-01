Kaizer Chiefs don't want to let secret signing out of the bag - Motaung

Amakhosi’s slump in form in recent PSL games could have sparked the need for a big signing

chairman Kaizer Motaung says they have already identified their January transfer target, but if they miss the player’s signature they will not beat themselves up.

While Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp appeared uninterested to add new players mid-season, the recent slump in form could have sparked the need for transfer activity.

After failing to win their last two Premier Soccer League ( ) games, Chiefs allowed second-placed to narrow their lead to three points from a gap which was 10 points in December.

To keep on track with their PSL title bid, Motaung says they have already made steps in luring a player to Naturena and they are expecting to complete the deal in the next two weeks.

“As you know it’s another window period‚ and obviously there might be an opportunity for us to acquire one position. If it succeeds‚ it will happen in the next two weeks or so‚” Motaung said as per Times Live.

“Obviously we have done our homework and we’ve made certain moves. But if it doesn’t happen‚ it’s not a train smash.”

Motaung is playing his cards close to his chest concerning the new signing.

Article continues below

“At the moment I wouldn’t want to disclose because in this game today‚ because of technology‚ people get information within a few minutes,” said Motaung.

“I wouldn’t want to indicate otherwise I would be letting the cat out of the bag.”

A win over at FNB Stadium on Wednesday will see Chiefs go six points clear at the top.