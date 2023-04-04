Kaizer Chiefs don’t control the referees and linesmen - Du Preez hits back at Amakhosi critics

Kaizer Chiefs forward Ashley du Preez has responded to those suggesting that Amakhosi are benefiting from poor refereeing decisions.wWHAT HAPPENED?: T

Chiefs were awarded a penalty after a Du Preez foul

The Glamour Boys have won four successive PSL games

Zwane's side will square off with Gallants this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Soweto giants claimed a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC on Saturday in a game which saw Stellies concede a penalty before being reduced to 10 players at FNB Stadium.

This angered Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker and he became the latest PSL coach to suggest that Chiefs are benefiting from referees' poor decisions.

Du Preez, who worked with Barker at Stellies, made it known that they don't control match officials' decisions before discussing their incoming game against Marumo Gallants.

WHAT DID DU PREEZ SAY?: “The players don’t control the referee and linesmen. They make the decisions. We are just there to do our best," Du Preez told the club's media department.

“As a team we are preparing well for the game and I am personally looking forward to it.

“We want to continue winning. It is our aim every time we step onto the field. From an individual perspective, I want to score goals that help the team win.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win over Stellies extended Chiefs' winning run to four matches in the PSL as they make a late push for the runner-up spot in the league.

Coach Arthur Zwane's side is placed fourth on the league standings - level on points with second-placed Orlando Pirates and third-placed SuperSport United with six games left.

Amakhosi are also hoping to end their eight-year trophy drought by clinching this season's Nedbank Cup with the team scheduled to face Royal AM in a quarter-final clash on April 16.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The Glamour Boys will play host to Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi are undefeated in their last three matches against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa - recording two draws and one win.