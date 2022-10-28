Kaizer Chiefs' Dolly responds to Khumalo's criticism ahead of Soweto Derby: 'Amakhosi control what we can'

Kaizer Chiefs' Keagan Dolly insists the players give their best on the pitch despite Doctor Khumalo's doubts after their MTN8 exit.

Khumalo unhappy with Chiefs' results

He questioned players' commitment

Dolly dismisses suggestions, focused on derby

WHAT HAPPENED: The ex-Amakhosi player questioned the commitment and quality of the current squad after their elimination from the MTN8 by AmaZulu.

Usuthu progressed to the final on the away goals rule since the first leg semi-final, when they were hosted by the Glamour Boys, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the Soweto Derby this weekend, Dolly has now replied to the club's legend.

WHAT HE SAID: "With us, as players, we control what we can control and that’s our emotions within the club as players you know, and our performances," Dolly said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I don’t think there’s any player [in the squad] who wants to go out on the field and not do well for the club. Throughout the season we’ve been doing work but it’s a process, we've been building, and we've got new players.

"Here and there we’ve had to change because of different opponents that we played, different tactics that we use and I think once we get it right we’ll start winning again. I think we create enough chances and once we start scoring goals, things will go our way again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have won three out of their last four Premier Soccer League Soweto Derbies. Last season, they managed 2-1 wins in the two meetings staged at FNB Stadium and Orlando Stadium.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Dolly will hope to help Chiefs continue their dominance in the Soweto Derby on Saturday at FNB Stadium.