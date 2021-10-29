Kaizer Chiefs winger Keagan Dolly has described his call-up to the South Africa squad as a "bit tricky" with the team having made a great start in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 28-year-old has been in good form for the Soweto giants and his consistent displays have earned him a recall to the national team, with Bafana Bafana set to face Zimbabwe and Ghana in their last two matches in their qualifying group (Group G) next month.

Dolly admitted that he was pleased to be back in the Bafana fold for the first time since 2020, but he insisted that was not his main priority after reviving his career at the Glamour Boys, having struggled with injuries at French side Montpellier HSC.

“Look, my focus wasn’t on the national team. My focus was on doing well for Kaizer Chiefs. You know it was a rough start of the season," Dolly told Thomas Mlambo on the Ultimate Sport Show.

"But that was my main focus, helping the team and just getting back to my normal performance. Obviously, I’m excited about the call-up, it’s an exciting team, the boys have been doing well. So it’s always good to represent your country.”

Dolly is part of the 36-man provisional squad that was named by South Africa head coach Hugo Bros and he will be hoping to be one of the 23 players who will make the cut ahead of the two crucial matches, with Broos set to announce his final squad on November 1.

“Who doesn’t want to represent their country? I’ve always said that, I always want to be there, be part of the team and qualify for major tournaments,” he explained.

“And if I’d make it to the final 23, I’d be happy to go there and do my best, which I’ve been doing for the past few games and obviously with the confidence I have, I’m going their in high spirits and help were I can."

Bafana have been impressive under Broos as they are sitting at the top of Group G's standings and they need four points from their last two games in order to advance to the next round of qualifying.

“Obviously it’s a bit tricky, being called up for the last two games whereby the team has been doing well for the past games they played," he added

“And for me going in there, I wouldn’t want to interfere with anyone or change anything. I just go there and help where I can, just try and improve and help the boys.”