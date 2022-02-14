Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Keagan Dolly insists Tuesday's PSL game against Cape Town City has come at a good time for the players since it gives them a chance to redeem themselves.

Amakhosi were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup on Sunday after going down by a solitary goal to TS Galaxy in the Round of 32.

The attacker conceded the experience was painful but they have an early opportunity to make amends as they aim at finishing in the top positions come end of the season.

'It wasn't us'

"We are disappointed not only because we lost but because of the way we played as well; I don't think we were ourselves on the day," Dolly told reporters on Monday.

"Our movement off the ball, our pressing shape, I think it wasn't us and it is good we have a game on Tuesday so that we can rectify and get our confidence back.

"The game on Tuesday is a good chance for everyone to come back, try to do our best, and win on the day.

"Each and every season we want to compete and win trophies for ourselves, club, and supporters and it was disappointing going out like that especially so early in the competition, and now we shift our focus to the league. We shall do our best to reach the highest we can and it starts on Tuesday.

"I am personally very disappointed because I came to chiefs to win trophies and I think we have the capacity to do so and players have the quality. I am upset, I am sad but we have to move on and be consistent on the field and once we start doing so we will compete a lot more."

What Chiefs are expecting from their hosts

The Soweto giants are currently placed fourth on the table with 28 points from 16 matches, 19 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played 20 matches.

Cape Town City are ninth with 22 points from 16 games as well.

"They are playing at home and we all know how tough they are. But we have to do what we are good at and stop worrying too much about them," Dolly continued.

"It is not easy going to Cape Town City, they are a good team, they are good on the ball and their movement off the ball is good too and I believe it will be a good game for us. It is important to come back as a whole and we should start concentrating and do our best on the day.

"The boys are really excited for Tuesday, and have prepared really well to ensure we get a positive outcome."

City won the last league meetings 2-1.