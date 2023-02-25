Kaizer Chiefs' Dolly hints why he is struggling - 'I miss playing with Billiat'

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly has claimed the absence of injured Khama Billiat has negatively impacted his performances.

Dolly and Billiat enjoy a good understanding

Zimbabwean out owing to a groin injury

Attacker explains how the absence has affected him

WHAT HAPPENED: Dolly has been struggling for consistency this season for Amakhosi, who are blowing hot and cold.

Dolley was clearly below his best in Amakhosi's last match, which was a 3-2 Premier Soccer League defeat against Golden Arrows.

Recently, the midfielder acknowledged he has not been at his best but promised to improve. He further said he is used as the scapegoat when the team is not doing well.

The 30-year-old has now stated the absence of Billiat has negatively impacted his contribution to the team.

WHAT HE SAID: "I miss playing with Khama, we all know what he can bring on the day, his experience, his quality, and just our understanding you know," Dolly said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"But it’s part of the game, he’s out, and there are other players who can come in and do the job, it’s just for us to start understanding each other, and I think that’s been the main problem in our inconsistencies of trying to get combinations right.

"One player gets injured, and another player comes in, you know? I think Christian [Saile] came into the squad, he’s a new player still trying to adapt to the way we play – so it’s progress for us, we need to keep on working on it until we get it right again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Billiat, whose contract with the club is almost expiring, has not been guaranteed an extension beyond this season.

The Zimbabwean is out for the rest of the season, and possibly, he might have played his last game for the Glamour Boys.

Dolly will have to adjust and get used to other players on the team. This season, he has played 19 Premier Soccer League matches, scoring four times and assisting thrice.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpage Pix

BackpagePix

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane hopes Dolly can get back to his best and help the team win the Nedbank Cup and finish in the league's top two to qualify for Caf Champions League.