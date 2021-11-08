Kaizer Chiefs’ Dolly heightens Bafana Bafana coach Broos’ expectations after Soweto Derby heroics

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has described Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly’s form as timely ahead of his return to the national team, saying he “can be an important player” in Thursday’s 2020 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

South Africa host their northern neighbours at FNB Stadium as they seek to consolidate their Group G lead.

Dolly arrived in Bafana camp fresh from grabbing a brace which sunk Orlando Pirates 2-1 in last Saturday’s Soweto Derby showdown and Broos says that gives the 28-year-old confidence to play an instrumental role against Zimbabwe.

“I was very happy again for Dolly that he scored two times, okay one a penalty, but he scored twice,” said Broos as per Sowetan Live.

“The confidence will be there and he can be an important player for us in the game against Zimbabwe.”

Dolly has not played for South Africa ever since Broos was appointed coach in May.

His last national team cap came in October 2020 when Bafana lost 2-1 to Zambia in an international friendly match.

Before the current national team camp, there was an outcry why Dolly was not being considered.

But last week Broos said he selected the player for June’s friendly match against Uganda but the player asked to be excused to welcome his newly-born child.

Dolly’s agent Paul Mitchell also confirmed why it has taken long for the winger to return to the national team.

“Keagan’s fiance gave birth to their daughter in early May. It then took them until the third week of July to get a South African ID for the baby to travel back here,” Mitchell told Soccer Laduma.

“It was a very stressful time for them and they were in Paris for a fortnight waiting, unfortunately as a consequence, they also had to postpone their wedding in June.

"Keagan only started training with Chiefs on July 27 and was only three weeks into his pre-season when he got minutes on the pitch. He has worked extremely hard and it shows in his game, he’s enjoying himself.

“He has that X-factor in his boots, the ability to dictate and decide a game, to make a team tick, he is a big plus for Bafana. He has had great support from his club Chiefs and the strong family unit around him, that always offers love and support off the pitch. That’s both essential ingredients for any professional to be successful”

Dolly is currently Chiefs’ Man of the Moment which has made it difficult for Broos to ignore him.