Kaizer Chiefs forward Dolly reacts to France return with Bafana Bafana

Kaizer Chiefs forward Keagan Dolly says he “didn’t expect to go back to France so soon” as he prepares to travel to Europe with Bafana Bafana for their upcoming friendly matches.

Bafana are scheduled to play current world champions France in an international friendly match on March 29 in Lille.

They face Guinea in Belgium four days earlier in another friendly game.

For Dolly, travelling to France would be a return to a place he played football with Montpellier HSC for four and a half seasons before joining Chiefs at the start of this season.

“I didn't expect to go back to France so soon but it's good memories going back to see a stadium I played in and perhaps see some of the people I know from France,” Dolly told Chiefs’ media department.

“It will be good to go back and share my experiences with the boys. It's a new team and we're going to be playing one of the top teams in the world in France, who have good players playing in the highest leagues.

"So it will be a good experience for us to go there and see how good we are.

“Obviously we should be proud to be representing the country and I’ve always said since I’ve been a youngster, since I’ve played football, I always wanted to see myself in the Bafana setup.”

The upcoming tour of Europe marks the first time Bafana would be in action since the heartbreaking defeat by Ghana in November 2021 which ended their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

But before focusing on France, Dolly’s attention is on Golden Arrows, who visit Kaizer Chiefs for a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday.

“Also, it shows that I’m doing well on the field for my club, Kaizer Chiefs. It’s another challenging week for us, Golden Arrows and after that, we start focussing on Bafana,” added Dolly.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is yet to score a goal for Chiefs in 2022 and would be keen to do that to boost his confidence ahead of the trip to Europe.