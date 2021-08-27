Dolly's brilliance has highlighted another Kaizer Chiefs concern

The Bafana playmaker arrived this season from French side Montpellier and was at his brilliant best when making his full league debut on Wednesday

With Keagan Dolly in the team, it looks like it won't be difficult for Kaizer Chiefs to create chances in front of goal this season.

It was with one of his first touches in a Chiefs jersey, that Dolly had set up a chance for Khama Billiat - which the Zimbabwean emphatically buried against the back of the net.

Dolly had come off the bench in that game (the MTN8 quarter-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns), and did so also against TS Galaxy in the 0-0 league draw. In both appearances, he looked very much the part, showing why Amakhosi have unveiled him as their marquee signing this season.

He capped that with a sensational performance when he made his first start for the Soweto giants, in the 2-1 win over Baroka FC at the FNB Stadium in midweek.

The former Ajax Cape Town and Sundowns playmaker played a crucial part in the first goal, scored by Billiat, with a clever dummy which released Njabulo Blom down the right.

Dolly should though have had a hat-trick of assists - in a masterful display of midfield wizardry, he was able to seemingly unlock the Baroka defence at will with his perfectly weighted, incisive passes.

That's what Dolly's game is about - he's not a goal scorer, although he will chip in with the odd goal from open play as well as from free-kicks.

His strength is in creating chances, and if the first three outings are anything to go by, Amakhosi should be enjoying a healthy amount of goal-scoring opportunities this season.

The flip-side

The question is whether Chiefs have the calibre of striker to convert those chances.

Billiat should have scored four goals against Baroka - he missed a handful of sitters, while Bernard Parker also squandered several chances which should have been buried.





Billiat has never been an especially prolific goal-scorer and has shown over the years with some often wasteful finishing that he lacks the composure to take the next step in his career.

Parker's goal tally has been languishing - he's netted only 13 league goals in the last six seasons and none at all in the last two league campaigns.

Samir Nurkovic's numbers are also in decline and he's been battling since last season - first with injury and then with form.

Leonardo Castro has also had injury issues and has not been amongst the goals, a situation in which Lebogang Manyama has also found himself in.

The point is, for all the signings Chiefs have made in midfield and defence during the off-season, they don't really have a reliable, proven goal scorer.

Not that there are many around in the PSL, it's only Peter Shalulile and Bradley Grobler who have hit the net consistently in recent seasons.

Unless everyone can start raising their game in front of the net, the lack of a genuine goal-scoring front-man could prove problematic for Amakhosi in their quest to end a six-year trophy drought.