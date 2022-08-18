Kaizer Chiefs’ Dolly backs Ngezana after costly mistake against Mamelodi Sundowns

The Amakhosi defender made a costly mistake and was the subject of criticism this week

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Dolly has told Siyabonga Ngezana he “needs to learn” from his error that gifted Mamelodi Sundowns their opening goal during last Saturday’s Premier Soccer League battle at Loftus Versfeld.

Amakhosi went on to lose 4-0 in what was their biggest defeat during the PSL era.

Dolly has challenged Ngezana to bounce back stronger as they now prepare to face Richards Bay on Saturday.

“Directly after the game we as players, the coaching staff, and everyone assured him that it is part of the game and it is something that he needs to learn from,” Dolly told the media.

“We are just here to help each other. This season it’s brotherhood, we are in this together. We explained to him that we win together and lose together.

“Against Maritzburg, we were all celebrating, we won 3-0, against Sundowns, we had to take it. It is part of football and part of our journey, we just need to minimise those mistakes and try to create more chances and score goals.”

Against Richards Bay, Chiefs will be at Moses Mabhida Stadium as they seek to pick themselves up from the Sundowns setback.

Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says they will not appeal the yellow card that was wrongly shown to Zitha Kwinika during the Masandawana clash.

“Referee Victor Gomes came to me and said he made a mistake,” said Zwane as per TimesLive.

“Like any other human being he can make a mistake at any given time. 'I cautioned the wrong player' — that's what he said to me.

“And it's fine. We do understand. Let's carry on — we also make mistakes as coaches, players make mistakes, and everyone makes mistakes.

“I just wanted to clarify that — when Zitha was cautioned, he said nothing [to warrant a booking for dissent].

“No, we don't have to challenge it. Like I said it was a mistake and we move on. We don't want to dwell on it, we don't want to focus on it, we are OK. We understand he made a mistake.

“Because he's [Gomes] the one who came to me. I didn't approach him. On the way off the field, he said, 'Coach, look, I made a mistake, it was a human error.' I said, 'No, it's fine. It's part of the game.'”