Kaizer Chiefs' Dolly and Orlando Pirates' Shandu could be key for Bafana Bafana

As South African football has changed guard over the past decade, Sundowns have dominated the trophies. And as Chiefs and Pirates have struggled to add silverware to their own cabinets, their players have also become less influential on the national team.

There are however several Amakhosi and Bucs players in Hugo Broos' squad for the friendly games against France and Guinea - Bruce Bvuma and Keagan Dolly for Chiefs, and Bandile Shandu, Goodman Mosele plus Thabang Monare for the Sea Robbers.

Bvuma has barely played for Chiefs this season having fallen down the pecking order and is unlikely to get any game-time over the two internationals.

With central midfielders like Teboho Mokoena, Ethan Brookes and Mothibi Mvala around, it's probable that Mosele and Monare will compete for one spot, and while the latter has been consistently good this season, it's the younger of the two, Mosele, who has really caught the eye.

It is however Shandu who has been the real standout for Bucs; he's been in scintillating goal-scoring form from right-back and surely deserves a chance to start ahead of Sekhukhune United’s Nyiko Mobbie.

Shandu has been a revelation for the Sea Robbers and his outstanding performances for Pirates in the Caf Confederation Cup suggest he's ready to take the step up to international level.





Backpagepix





Dolly meanwhile has been Chiefs' best player this term and has almost carried Amakhosi on his shoulders at times - it's unlikely they would be pushing for a top two finish without the former Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns man.

Dolly's European experience could come in handy for the two games in Belgium and France, and his composure can help settle the team.

And of course, his eye for the killer pass, goalscoring ability, and set-piece delivery makes Dolly potentially Bafana's most important player, at least in the absence of Percy Tau.

Article continues below

At 29, Dolly still has a few years ahead of him and it's undoubted that when at his best, Bafana are a better team.

It won’t be surprising if Dolly as well as Shandu and perhaps Mosele, prove influential for Bafana in the upcoming two matches.