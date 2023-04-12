Kaizer Chiefs’ Dolly admits he needs to win trophies to become an Amakhosi legend

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly has emphasised the need for breaking his club's trophy jinx to be counted amongst the greats.

Chiefs have not won a trophy since 2015

They have a chance to lift the Nedbank Cup this season

Dolly understands the importance of winning it

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have not won any piece of silverware since May 2015 when they lifted the Premier Soccer League title. Different coaches have come and gone and a myriad of players have been signed but the club's fortunes have not improved.

Having already missed out on this season’s PSL and MTN8 titles, the Nedbank Cup is the last remaining trophy Amakhosi can win this season. They visit Royal AM on Sunday foraquarter-final showdown.

Dolly appreciates what is at stake and knows that as it stands, the lack of trophies means he has work to do to be counted as a Kaizer Chiefs legend.

WHAT DOLLY SAID: “This is the opportunity for us to play for something,” Dolly told Chiefs’ website. “This is a different game to a league game. We have to win no matter how we play. What is important for us is to get to the semi-finals.

“Royal AM are a good team but we did beat them the last time we played against them which gives us confidence for this game. We want to get into the semifinal and, ultimately, lift the Cup for our supporters.

“The history of the club winning trophies is a big motivator. Being a Kaizer Chiefs player, in itself, is a motivator to lift trophies and win things for the Club and make a legacy and be remembered as a legend.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have entered a crucial stage of their season where they are trying to balance their bid for a top-two finish on the PSL table as well as clinching the Nedbank Cup.

It is a real test of character to see if coach Arthur Zwane's squad are cut for such responsibilities. Making it more challenging is their fixture schedule which includes teams that have often troubled them.

Emerging from this test triumphant and in a cup semifinal would be a huge boost for Amakhosi going into next season. It would bring the kind of confidence Zwane needs in his team if they are to challenge for the PSL title next term.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants are preparing for the Royal AM task before moving on to their quest to grab second place in the league and qualify for the Caf Champions League.