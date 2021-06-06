Does Mabiliso’s AmaZulu farewell mean he's on the way to Kaizer Chiefs?

Still only 22 years old, the young left-back has four seasons of top-flight PSL experience with Usuthu and played in 24 league matches last season

Sibusiso Mabiliso announced his departure from AmaZulu on Sunday, which will fuel speculation that he's on his way to Kaizer Chiefs.

In total, Mabiliso played 86 matches for the Durban team. He thrived this season under the guidance of AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy and helped the team finish second in the league.

But having played in 86 minutes of AmaZulu's final match of the campaign, a 0-0 draw with Maritzburg United on Saturday, Mabaliso took to social media on Sunday to announce his departure.

"Today I am saying goodbye to everyone at @amazulu_fc after my three-and-half year stay with the club," he wrote on Facebook.



"Thank you for our time together, we have created great memories and I felt part of the family.

"To the President, Mr Zungu and all the staff, I’m humbled and grateful to have been given the opportunity to play for this amazing club."

Mabiliso’s farewell will add to the belief that he's on the way to Chiefs. Since Tsepo Masilela left the Soweto giants for AmaZulu three years back, Amakhosi have struggled to fill the left-back position.

The likes of Philani Zulu, Yagan Sasman and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya have generally not impressed and all of them have had bad games. At times, the likes of Reeve Frosler, Daniel Cardoso and Njabulo Blom have also filled in there.

Mabaliso, however, was not giving anything away when it comes to his next club.

"I’m looking forward to what’s next in my career and what new challenge I’ll face," he wrote, while also paying tribute to his coaches at AmaZulu including McCarthy as well as Siyabonga Nomvethe, Vasili Manousakis and Moeneeb Josephs.

“To the coaches, thank you so much for helping me to reach my potential and bringing out the best in me. You taught me so much, but also went beyond that to show your love and care.

“I’m so grateful for all your efforts. You've influenced my life for the better.”

It's worth noting that both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are well stocked in the left-back position.