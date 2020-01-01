Kaizer Chiefs distance themselves from report they will be declared PSL champions

Social media posts appearing as belonging to Amakhosi football manager prompted the club into response denying their authenticity

have dismissed social media reports suggesting that the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season could be cancelled and Amakhosi “might be crowned champions” this week.

Football in is currently on suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak and Chiefs are currently four points clear at the top of the standings, although second-placed have a game in hand.

A Facebook page impersonating Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung regretted that the club’s fans would not be available to gather and celebrate the coronation of Amakhosi.

The page, with about 20 000 followers, also claimed that the PSL is set to increase teams from 16 to 18, but has since been rubbished by the club as fake.

“Please note that the Football Manager Bobby Motaung is not on any social media platform. There are fake accounts out there impersonating him. He is distancing himself from them as they do not represent him or the Club,” Chiefs wrote on social media.

There are fake accounts out there impersonating him. He is distancing himself from them as they do not represent him or the Club.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/lXiVqzorHb — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 4, 2020

Coincidentally, the posts come at a time when the PSL season was due to end this weekend had league matches not been suspended.

Opinion is divided within the South African football fraternity as some quarters support the idea that the season should be cancelled with Chiefs being declared champions, while others feel that it would be unfair to prematurely end the campaign.

The PSL and Safa are set to meet on Thursday to discuss the fate of this season.