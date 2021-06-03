Kaizer Chiefs dismiss club sale rumours after Saudi Arabian rumours

The Soweto giants labelled the report as fake news with the team set to face TS Galaxy on Saturday in their final PSL game of the 2020/21 PSL season

PSL heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs have dismissed rumours indicating the Naturena-based club is up for sale.

News circulated on social media that the Glamour Boys could be sold to an unnamed Saudi Arabian oil company this week.

It was said that Chiefs club chairman Kaizer Motaung is seriously considering a R512 million offer from the Asian company.

Chiefs have since released the following statement vehemently denying that the club is up for sale.

"Fake News! The Club is NOT for sale! Please be aware of fake news going around social media and other platforms," a club statement read.

"Please follow us on our official club properties for authentic news. You can e-mail us and call us to confirm as well."

Chiefs were established in 1970 and they are the most decorated club in the history of South African football having won 55 major trophies including 13 national league titles.

The Glamour Boys are also the most supported football club in South Africa with millions of fans around the country.

However, the team is currently enduring a six-year trophy drought having won their last trophy in 2015 when they clinched their fourth PSL title under coach Stuart Baxter.

Amakhosi have been strongly linked with Baxter after the club fired Gavin Hunt due to a poor run of results in the PSL this term.

Article continues below

Baxter, who won four major trophies with Amakhosi including two PSL titles between 2012 and 2015, is currently jobless having parted ways with Indian club Odisha FC in January 2021.