Kaizer Chiefs were a disaster against Horoya AC - Orlando Pirates great Vilakazi

The ex-Bafana Bafana star is not giving Amakhosi a chance in the Caf Champions League

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Benedict Vilakazi says he has never witnessed Kaizer Chiefs playing “bad football” like they did in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against Horoya AC in a Caf Champions League Group C encounter at FNB Stadium.

It was Amakhosi’s first-ever appearance in the group stage of the Champions League and Vilakazi feels that they weren't much of a challenge for their opponents and played as if they were the away side.

“Chiefs strikers were supposed to be twin central attackers but you find them on either wing. There was an incident when both of them were on the left-wing,” Vilakazi told iDiski TV.

“It was a disaster. I have never seen Chiefs playing bad football like they did. For me it was bad in all departments. You can’t play at home and we record that you had one shot at goal. You need to dominate the game and show us that you are playing at home.

“You could see Horoya’s plan; ‘let us keep the ball and frustrate Chiefs so that if they want the ball to get a goal they will not get it.’ Their movements were well-calculated. It was not something just open for them, they were very cautious. Even when they circulated the ball, they made sure that they remained compact.

“It tells you that they had a game plan to force a draw. They won the first game and collected three points, now they have a point and they are okay.”

The Pirates great noted that Amakhosi struggled with fluent play and often put themselves under pressure by easily losing and chasing the ball.

“It was a disaster for Chiefs. For the better part of the game they could not even complete three or four touches,” continued Vilakazi.

“Playing at home with no combination play, that is a disaster. You can’t be at home and fail to dominate. That team [Horoya] there were times when they had eight touches circulating the ball. They played as if they were the home side.

“As for Chiefs, I give you a firm pass when you are three meters away from me then instead of me getting a good pass from my teammate, I have to fight for the ball. I have to fight with the opponent again. That is a disaster playing at home.

“You can count; Ngezana lost passes, Katsande lost passes, Parker as well. In fact all of them couldn’t pass. That is a disaster.”

Despite dropping two points, the Soweto giants are third on Group C standings, thanks to Petro Atletico losing to Wydad Casablanca at home on the same day for their second defeat of the campaign.

Vilakazi feels that Amakhosi made life difficult for themselves by not ensuring maximum points at home as he predicts that they will struggle in upcoming matches on foreign soil.

“Playing at home is a must-win and we can’t negotiate that especially looking at Chiefs’ group,” Vilakazi added.

“They should have hammered Horoya. They have to go and play Wydad, Petro and then go to Guinea. How are they going to do it if they cannot do it at home. They could not do anything at home, so it’s a disaster.”