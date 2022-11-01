Kaizer Chiefs disappointed with City of Joburg's viral tweet of Amakhosi jersey in garbage bin

Kaizer Chiefs responded to City of Joburg's controversial social media post on Tuesday.

City of Joburg seemed to have taken a dig at Chiefs

The tweet generated mixed reactions on Twitter

Amakhosi are scheduled to face Pirates in another Soweto Derby clash

WHAT HAPPENED? City of Joburg upset Kaizer Chiefs fans and the club with their Twitter post on Tuesday morning.



Many fans responded to the tweet in shock, while others - probably rivals - laughed or found the post funny.



This comes a few days after Chiefs grabbed the Soweto Derby bragging rights by securing a 1-0 win over their archrivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Now that we've recovered from the weekend that was, remember to throw your litter in the bin," a statement read on City of Joburg's Twitter page. These words included a photograph of Chiefs' official jersey in the garbage bin. This social media post was later deleted.





HOW DID CHIEFS RESPOND?: The Naturena-based giants' official Twitter page was among those who responded as they expressed their disappointment. They pointed out that the club is part of the city of Johannesburg.

"Disappointing...we are part of the City of Joburg," a club statement read.





WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi are scheduled to go head to head with Pirates once again in another blockbuster Soweto Derby encounter on November 12.



The Carling Black Label Cup semi-final clash will take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.