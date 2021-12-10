'Kaizer Chiefs' dip in form is normal' - Radebe

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Lucas Radebe believes it is just a matter of time before the team becomes a regular fixture in the Caf Champions League.

Last season, Amakhosi reached the final of Africa's elite club competition but lost 3-0 to Al Ahly 3-0.

They are not in the competition this season after finishing outside the qualification positions in the PSL last season

The Soweto heavyweights finished eighth on the table with 36 points from the 30 matches they played.

'Chiefs are going to go up'

"You know, Kaizer Chiefs is a big club and big clubs are capable of coming back because they know how to do it. So, when they take a dip, they are going to go up against it, it is normal," Radebe said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I believe they have got a chance. I think the mentality of the players now, they realize that the brand that they represent should be at a level where they are competing for silverware.

"Yes it is not going to happen overnight, it takes confidence, it takes stability, it is a marathon. To be a quality team, you need consistency. You need to be there week in, week out like [Mamelodi] Sundowns."

Consistency is key

The now 52-year-old believes Amakhosi will have to work on their consistency if they are to play in top competitions on the continent regularly.

"You need to be playing in big competitions, you need to be playing good football. We all know the brand of Kaizer Chiefs and what they are capable of, and for me, that takes time, to get the consistency in playing well," the Bafana Bafana legend continued.

"You might lose a game, but if you lose a game having played well, it is a different story and that’s what we need. We can win today, win tomorrow, then lose, that’s not success. For me, success is when you play well, competing week in, week out consistently."

Currently, Chiefs are placed fifth on the PSL table with 22 points from the 13 matches played.