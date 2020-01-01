Kaizer Chiefs: Different night, same problems

It's difficult to say if the Glamour Boys have more of an issue at the back or up front, following a stuttering start to the new season

coach Gavin Hunt might as well feel that he's going around in circles at the moment.

After a decent start with a 2-1 win in the MTN8 over , it's quickly become a frustrating beginning to his tenure as Amakhosi head coach.

The latest setback - following 3-0 defeats to both (league) and (MTN8 semi-final first leg) came on Wednesday night when Chiefs put in an erratic display in a 0-0 draw against Premier Soccer League rookies TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium.

More teams

Shaky defence

Okay, so Chiefs didn't concede a goal. However, they can count themselves a bit lucky. First off, Galaxy fluffed a penalty when Wayde Lekay hit the bar. The spot-kick had been earned after Daniel Cardoso missed a tackle on Lindokuhle Mbatha, who was then taken out in the box by Kgotso Moleko.

Cardoso missed at least one other tackle as well, while left-back Philani Zulu, unconvincing against Pirates last weekend, was lucky not to get punished for some sloppy play which led to a chance for Tshegofatso Nyama.

Then near the end of the match, Mokete Mogaila cut right through the entire Amakhosi defence and went in on goal, only to be denied by a combination of goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and Eric Mathoho.

On the plus side, Akpeyi had a solid game as did Mathoho, who made a welcome return from injury.

Still though, Hunt is clearly struggling to find his best defence and has used a whole bunch of players at the back already this season - including Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Siyabonga Ngezana, Yagan Sasman, Happy Mashiane, Reeve Frosler and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune. Added to the five that started on Wednesday, that's 11 players in total, including the two goalkeepers.



Weak attack

Hunt spoke after the match of how much the team is missing Samir Nurkovic, last season's top scorer, who is out for another two or three months with injury.

If only Hunt could turn back the clock with Khama Billiat. And Leonardo Castro for that matter - the pair of them enjoyed a pretty good scoring record together while playing for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Article continues below

The same could be said for Lebogang Manyama, once a top goal scorer in the league during his time at , and Bernard Parker, who has never been prolific but is going through an especially dry spell stretching back more than a season now.

Manyama's poor form must be particularly worrying and he's been substituted in three matches this season.

Hunt and his team could probably do with is a scrappy goal, or a defender scoring from a set-piece, a Mathoho header for example. A bit of luck would help right now as well.



With so much chopping and changing to the starting XI, these are unsettling times for Amakhosi fans, who will be hoping that somehow things will turn around in time for Sunday’s derby against Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final second leg at the FNB Stadium.