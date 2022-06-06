Kaizer Chiefs did not struggle because of players' quality - Mashamaite

The 37-year-old suggests with a better combination at the back Amakhosi can perform well in the new campaign

Former South Africa international Tefu Mashamaite believes Kaizer Chiefs' struggles in the concluded season did not happen because of the quality of players but because of a lack of coordination.

Amakhosi laboured to a fifth-place finish in the Premier Soccer League standings with 47 points.

The 37-year-old, who played for Chiefs between 2011 and 2015, is hoping there will be no repeat of that in the next campaign.

"To be honest there were a lot of the mistakes that were committed at the back, I just felt like it was not particularly about the quality of the players but about the combination," Mashamaite told iDiski Times.

"Defending needs to be coordinated, there needs to be a combination and understanding. I’m not gonna say it’s defence, but for someone who is not as experienced as I am, who would be quick to say that we need to strengthen our defence."

Mashamite believes the Soweto heavyweights made a good move by signing Zitha Kwinika from Stellenbosch FC and he will improve the team at the back.

"If you look at your typical quality defenders, it’s just about finding the right combination," he continued.

"They signed Zitha, he has been at Chiefs before and I played with him at Chiefs back in the day. He has gained his strides, and I feel it’s time for him to come back and show the type of quality. He might just be the missing part of the puzzle."

Chiefs recently confirmed Arthur Zwane as their new coach, taking over from Stuart Baxter. According to Mashamite, the appointment might favour the club in the long run.

"I think it’s about time that we give the belief and confidence to our homegrown coaches," he added.

"You saw what Pitso did at [Mamelodi] Sundowns, he had to start somewhere. This might be a good start of something individually for Arthur Zwane, Dillon Sheppard and South Africa.

"He has coached in the Chiefs set-up, he has played there and understands the club’s culture."

In the 2020/21 campaign, Zwane was on the technical bench as Amakhosi reached the final of the Caf Champions League and Mashamaite believes he, in some way, showed his potential.

"He took Chiefs to the Caf Champions League final, as much as he has been working with Gavin Hunt," he quipped.

"He is a promising coach in terms of his future in coaching, so why not. Chiefs have given international coaches, experienced coaches a chance and they haven’t delivered, so why not give it to someone who is fresh and is starting his career."