‘Kaizer Chiefs did not get the best out of me’ – Chippa United’s Hunt

South African coach Gavin Hunt has claimed Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs failed to get the best out of him.

Hunt was appointed to replace Ernst Middendorp in September 2020 before he parted ways with the Soweto giants in May 2021. The tactician added that things had to change at Chiefs and that he felt he was not given enough time to help improve the fortunes of Amakhosi.

"There were two games to go, and we lost to [Black] Leopards, which was a bad defeat away, and that was on Wednesday, and on Thursday, I was gone," Hunt told Diski Talk.

"I was disappointed because I was two games away from turning things around for next season. If you were winning every year, then I would know what your formula was, but in seven or eight years, you have not won anything.

"Surely, we have to change some things. If you chase me, no problem, because you have got the same problems. I was disappointed gutted and drained because I felt they never got the best of me, things did not settle and things took time."

Hunt, who later was appointed by Chippa United, also revealed that he was not entirely convinced to take over since he did not understand why Chiefs sacked his predecessor in the first place.

"My first reaction was 'why are you getting rid of the coach?' Shouldn't you keep him? I did not know the reason why, but there was something going on," he explained.

"He is a guy who came and improved the team, brought in some good players, and did a hell of a good job, and then you fire him.

"Already I did not feel comfortable with the situation, but after being told what I was told; that you can change the team, 'I thought OK, now it is my time'."

The 57-year-old mentor further explained why the Soweto club needed changes, especially in the playing unit.

"I had been watching Chiefs for the last six years from outside, and they needed a change. They needed a change, not in coaching but in personnel," he added.

"The players I got were there when they won the league seven years ago.

"I am not saying they are not good players, but because the legs are not going to be there, the energy and the desire will not be there. Every team needs a revival.

"The job of a coach is not to coach the team alone, it is to watch the team, and see who is dropping the standards, who is training at a level they should not be training, and every day that is my job. Besides coaching and tactics, every day I watch the body language and the desire to win."