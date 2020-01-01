Kaizer Chiefs deserved the league title more than Mamelodi Sundowns – Kekana

Amakhosi spent 28 matches on top of the PSL standings but Downs snatched the league crown on the final day of the campaign

captain Hlompho Kekana says his side were less deserving to be crowned the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) champions after the Brazilians emerged triumphant in one of the most riveting league title races.

Having at one point opened a 13-point gap at the summit of the log, Chiefs enjoyed top spot until they capitulated on the final day of the season after being held 1-1 by FC.

Downs, meanwhile, beat Black to be crowned champions for three successive seasons and a 10th time in the PSL era.

Their skipper Kekana has won seven PSL titles, five of those at Sundowns and three as their captain. He bagged two others while at SuperSport United.

“I call myself a lucky guy because I have so may trophies under my belt,” Kekana told SuperSport TV.

“In my career I have so many beautiful memories. This is one of the trophies I will cherish for the rest of my life because it hasn’t been easy. At some point we were 13 points behind. To be honest played very well. They really deserved more than we did because at some point they were scoring non-stop and we were behind and trying to fight back and to win our trophy back.

“Look it is something we should be proud of as players for a job well done. It hasn’t been easy season for us considering the [coronavirus-induced] break. It has been difficult for footballers during this pandemic to come back from five months break and come back straight into it.

“More than anything we are just happy we managed to win this trophy for the 10th time for Mamelodi Sundowns and for me I couldn’t ask for more for the seventh time. It’s a moment I should be proud of my journey. I still remember I first won it while at SuperSport. Look at me now it’s the seventh.”

Joining Kenana in bagging a seventh PSL title are his teammates Anthony Laffor, goalkeeper Denis Onyango and defender Tebogo Langerman.

It was coach Pitso Mosimane’s fifth league title at the club he joined in December 2012 to establish it into a continental powerhouse, winning the 2016 Caf as well as the Caf Super Cup.

“The technical team, always challenge us to do well under difficult conditions,” said Kekana.

“We always travel to North Africa, West Africa but we come and give good performances. I has been a task to play for Mamelodi Sundowns. We have a huge responsibility as players. We will continue to serve the people who love Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We are the generation that should be remembered for the hard work that we have been putting day in, day out. We have sacrificed a lot."

Downs now shift focus to the Nedbank Cup final where they play Bloemfontein on Tuesday as they seek to seal a treble after also winning the Telkom Knockout earlier in the season.