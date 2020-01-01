Kaizer Chiefs deserve the PSL title but Mamelodi Sundowns won't make it easy - Mosimane

The Kagiso-born mentor feels his rivals have done well to get something out of the season but warned his team will not go down without a real fight t

coach Pitso Mosimane has made a huge title admission ahead of the final day of the season where the champions will be crowned.

The Tshwane giants are tied on 53 points with log leaders and they will need a big performance against Black in order to dethrone their title rivals.

As things stand, Chiefs have a +21 goal difference to Sundowns' +18, meaning Mosimane's men have to beat Leopards by at least five unanswered goals provided Ernst Middendorp's charges win and beat by a single goal.

Mosimane said the objective is to give everything they have against Leopards irrespective of what happens elsewhere, adding that Sundowns must bow out like real competitors even if they lose the title to Chiefs.

"We need to win our last match in the league and bow out like competitors and credible people," Mosimane told reporters.

In what many would see as typical Mosimane mind games, the 56-year-old mentor stated that Amakhosi deserve something out of this season after going five full seasons without a major piece of silverware.

"You have to give it to Chiefs. I mean they have won nothing for the past five or six years. They are a big team and they deserve something, to be honest and they fought for it. So‚ it’s okay because you can’t win everything but we are fighting," he continued.

While Mosimane admitted that Sundowns may miss out on winning the title, he is still proud of the season his team has had, especially considering the congested fixture schedule they had to contend with all season long.

"We made the semifinal stage of the MTN8‚ won the Telkom Knockout and made the final of Nedbank Cup and now it’s like we have made the final of the league. That shows that we are a team of substance and we are credible," added Mosimane.

"I think you know how many games we have played now; you can calculate the number of games we have played. We have to be thankful but we are going to do our best in our last league match against Leopards and we will leave our skin on the pitch."