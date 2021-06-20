Kaizer Chiefs defenders will need Anadin, Disprin, Grand-Pa, Epsom salts and Coke soda - Khanye

The retired footballer hailed the Soweto giants’ defence for absorbing some relentless attacking by the Moroccans

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye says Amakhosi lacked quality but they managed to “get something out of nothing” by stunning Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in Saturday’s Caf Champions League semi-final, first-leg match at Stade Mohamed V.

It was a result which saw Chiefs edging closer to the final of the Champions League in a season they have already punched above their weight on the continent.

For the first time ever, the Soweto giants managed victory away in North Africa in this competition as they continue to make their own history after participating in the group stage for the first time ever this term.

“I’m still saying there are many players who do not deserve to play there. Yes there are some good one but they are few. Today I give credit to all of them, [goalkeeper Bruce] Bvuma in terms of reflexes, positioning, being vocal and he was a leader,” Khanye said on iDiski TV.

“Reeve Frosler as a right-back. Normally they would dribble past him but he managed to deal with them and tactically he was far much better. At left-back I’m surprised Arthur Zwane selected [Yagan] Sasman. You cannot bring Sasman who is risky because he wasn’t playing almost all season and now playing a game with so much intensity.

“The centre-backs were much better and yes [they won a lot of balls]. I think they must be having headaches right now. They will have to drink Anadin, Disprin, mixing it with Grand-Pa, Epsom salt and Coke Soda as well. They did very well. Also [Njabulo] Blom and [Willard] Katsande were helping the back four.

“Tactically, I give credit to Arthur [Zwane]. He is a coach who is inexperienced but he has done well with Dillon Sheppard. If you check there is not enough confidence in that team. He allows them to play but they can’t play because of lack of quality but they got something out of nothing away.”

Saturday’s win was Chiefs' second consecutive over Wydad whom they similarly edged 1-0 in a group stage game in March in Johannesburg.

But before that, the Moroccans had thumped Amakhosi 4-0 in the reverse fixture in neutral Burkina Faso.

Prior to Saturday’s match, Khanye predicted that Wydad would score more than two goals against Chiefs, who he had said have no prospects of scoring at all.

“I give credit where it’s due. I know many people are saying Junior said Kaizer Chiefs will not score. Yes it’s true I said it. I’m a man who is not afraid of saying things and I take responsibility for my words,” responded Khanye.

“Kaizer Chiefs were very good in terms of tactical approach. They didn’t play very well but they won, they scored away against Wydad Casablanca.

"It’s not easy because these people play similarly European football and they beat Chiefs 4-0 [in the group stage]. So for Chiefs to recover, it wasn’t easy and I give credit, they deserved it.”

Chiefs will now host Wydad at FNB Stadium next Saturday as a draw of any kind will be enough to see them through to their maiden Champions League final.

“I will tell you this game is not over. I know many people are already seeing Chiefs in the final,” Khanye concluded.

“I am a South African and also behind Kaizer Chiefs but as an analyst I should be neutral.”