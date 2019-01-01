Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya eyes overseas move

The hard-working player is keen to break into the Bafana squad after establishing himself as Amakhosi's first-choice left-back

defender Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya has opened up about the pressure that comes with playing for a big club.

The 22-year-old player is coming off his first full season with the Soweto giants, which saw him enjoy regular game time under German coach Ernst Middendorp.

Amakhosi endured a poor 2018/19 season, finishing outside the top eight in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and Ntiya-Ntiya explained that they are expected to do well all the time.

“Chiefs is a big club with a huge following. The supporters expect us to do well all the time," Ntiya-Ntiya told the club website.

"It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to play for Kaizer Chiefs."

Ntiya-Ntiya was nurtured in the SuperSpot United academy before he moved to Chiefs as a teenager, where he continued his development.

The left-back was promoted to the Amakhosi first team by local tactician Steve Komphela during the 2017/18 PSL campaign.

Ntiya-Ntiya advised young aspiring professional football to make the most of the opportunities that come their way as they look to establish themselves..

"It is a great honour as well. So, youth must grab and use the opportunities to the best of their abilities," he added.

Article continues below

The Eastern Cape-born player went on to disclose that he harbours ambitions of playing abroad and turning out for Bafana Bafana.

"One day I wish to play overseas and have the honour and opportunity to play in the national team and represent my country at the highest level,” he concluded.

Ntiya-Ntiya made 24 appearances across all competitions for Amakhosi this past campaign.