Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler warns former players at Stellenbosch 'might know what we're trying to do'

As the Betway Premiership resumes with a high-stakes clash at FNB Stadium, Reeve Frosler has identified a specific challenge that could complicate Kaizer Chiefs' pursuit of three points. The defender believes that the familiarity several Stellenbosch FC players have with the inner workings of the Naturena-based club could play a significant role in how the visitors set up their defensive and offensive structures on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to the media at the Village at Naturena on Monday, Frosler pointed out that while the faces at Stellenbosch have changed over the years, the presence of former teammates remains a factor. He acknowledged that these individuals understand the philosophy and tactical tendencies often employed by the Glamour Boys, which could give the opposition a strategic edge when trying to disrupt the home side's rhythm.

"Yes, there's been a couple of players who have been here in the past and that have moved on and I think there's only two or three that are there now from this current season, the new season that started. So yeah, they might know what we're trying to do, they're still going to try and stop us if that's what they want to do," Frosler observed in comments to the media.

Despite the potential disadvantage of having their secrets exposed, Frosler remains adamant that the primary objective for Chiefs is to impose their own game and secure a victory. The defender’s focus is squarely on the execution of the manager's game plan, regardless of how much inside information the opposition might possess. The match represents a crucial opportunity for Chiefs to maintain their momentum in the domestic league standings.

The squad enters this fixture following an international break that allowed the players to reset mentally and physically, although Fernando Da Cruz does have an injury crisis in central midfield.

Frosler credits the coaching staff for managing the players' workloads effectively during the recent hiatus. The break has provided the team with the necessary energy to tackle a schedule that will test the depth and resilience of the squad. With multiple competitions now overlapping, maintaining peak physical condition has become a priority for the technical team at Naturena.

"I think coaches have given us a good time off to spend with family to break away a bit and then to come back and feel re-energised, if you want to call it that. For us to be ready and be fresh for the rest of this month, I think we've got a heavy month coming up as well, so yeah, I think we should be good," Frosler explained to the gathered press.

The encounter against Stellenbosch is merely the beginning of a relentless run for the Amakhosi. Immediately following the final whistle on Tuesday, the focus will shift toward a continental assignment. The team is scheduled to travel to Zambia for a CAF Confederation Cup fixture against Red Arrows on Saturday, October 17, marking a swift transition from league football to the pressures of African competition.

This period is viewed as a defining stretch for the club, as they look to prove they can compete on multiple fronts simultaneously. Frosler’s insistence on the squad feeling "re-energised" suggests a confidence within the camp that they can navigate these challenges, starting with the immediate hurdle of overcoming a Stellenbosch side bolstered by familiar faces and inside information.



