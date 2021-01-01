Kaizer Chiefs defender Mathoho, Zuma out of Wydad Casablanca clash, Mphahlele, Baccus return

While Amakhosi are welcoming key players from injury, they are also disturbed by news of the absence of certain players

Kaizer Chiefs have announced defender Erick Mathoho and midfielder Dumisani Zuma will not be available for Saturday's Caf Champions League Group C match against Wydad Casablanca at FNB Stadium.

As Amakhosi try to adjust doing duty without Mathoho and Zuma, they, however, welcome Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Kearyn Baccus, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro.

Mphahlele missed Chiefs' last match against Orlando Pirates while Baccus was also not present for that game.

"Billiat returns after recovering from a leg fracture. Baccus returns from illness," Chiefs announced on social media.

"Mphahlele also available for selection after recovering hamstring injury. Mathoho out, requiring bacterial tonsillitis treatment. Zuma not available for selection."

While Mathoho played the entire match against Pirates, Zuma's season has been blighted by injuries and he last featured for Chiefs in February.

Reports suggest that the Moroccans have sent a second-string squad to do duty against Chiefs due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It is reported that they even came to Johannesburg without head coach Faouzi Benzarti as their travelling party to Johannesburg will have to quarantine for 10 days upon the return to Morocco while regular players will do duty in the upcoming matches after the Chiefs game.

But striker Lazarous Kambole is not buying into the belief that Wydad will be a weakened side on Saturday and is expecting a "tough game."

“There is nothing like a weak Wydad team. We are not getting swept into mind games. It’s Wydad and there’s nothing like a weak team," Kambole told the Chiefs website.

"We have to do our job and win the match. We are expecting a tough game. We have done our homework. We’ve prepared well and need to stick to our plan. We are optimistic not because of anything else but because of our own preparation. It is important for us to win as it will help us in our aim to qualify for the next round. We will give it our all and make sure we win.”

Currently sitting third in Group C with five points, the same as second-placed Horoya, the Wydad assignment is a must-win for Chiefs who then visit the Guineans for their final match of this pool.