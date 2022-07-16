Kaizer Chiefs defender Kwinika assesses Zwane’s newly-assembled Amakhosi squad

After coming through the Glamour Boys' development ranks, the 28-year-old centre-back is back at Naturena after stints elsewhere

Kaizer Chiefs returnee Zitha Kwinika does not see “anything or anyone that can stop” the Soweto giants in the upcoming season.

This follows a rebuilding project under coach Arthur Zwane aimed at ending a seven-year barren spell.

Kwinika is part of the new arrivals at Naturena together with striker Ashley du Preez, Yusuf Maart, Dillon Solomons, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Komohelo Mahlatsi and Siyethemba Sithebe.

The new acquisitions have given Kwinika confidence their fortunes will change.

“It’s going to be a great season. It’s not only about me, but about the group at large,” said Kwinika as per Soccer Laduma.

“Everyone in the team knows the pressure there is to come to rectify what has happened at the club. It’s high time now for the Chiefs faithful to have a smile on their face.

“It won’t be an easy journey, it’s important that everyone comes together as a group. If we do it as a team, there’s so much potential, so much quality in this group that I don’t see anything or anyone that can stop us.

"It’s a case of getting together and making the Khosi faithful happy again.”

Chiefs' transfer business has often been compared to that of Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been dominating domestic football as well as being one of the feared sides on the continent.

The new signings arrived at Naturena following the departure of Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Anthony Akumu, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Kwinika is touted as Cardoso’s replacement and he returns to Chiefs after several years away while playing for Thanda Royal Zulu, Chippa United, Bidvest Wits and Stellenbosch.

“The move back to Chiefs came about as a result of my hard work from the previous season,” Kwinika continued.

“It was on the cards and the team recognised it was time for me to come back again. I’m in a good state and ready to represent the team again.”

The 28-year-old will be fighting to seal a starting spot in the team and to play alongside Erick Mathoho, Austin Dube or Siyabonga Ngezana.