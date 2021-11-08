Kaizer Chiefs defender Hlanti’s Bafana Bafana replacement confirmed

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has replaced injured Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti with AmaZulu’s Tercious Malepe for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.



The Amakhosi left-back tore his Achilles tendon while training for his club last Thursday and was ruled out of the upcoming international fixtures. In fact, Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter said Hlanti's injury is a long-term one.

South Africa host the Warriors on Thursday, before visiting the Black Stars for their final Group G match three days later.

Broos has turned to Malepe to step in for the Amakhosi man and it will be the first time the defender has been in the Bafana fold since the 2019 Cosafa Cup.

“There has been an alteration in defence as bad news hit earlier this week that Sifiso Hlanti will have to sit this one out,” Safa said in a statement.

“The experienced Amakhosi left-back has torn his Achilles tendon and will be sidelined for months. Tercious Malepe from Amazulu has been called up to fill the void.”

Malepe has started seven of AmaZulu’s 10 Premier Socer League games and also featured in three Caf Champions League matches.

But he has been played as a left-side midfielder in their last two league matches.

His inclusion in the Bafana squad adds depth to Broos' squad as he can also play as a centre-back, a position he started playing in during his time at Orlando Pirates as well as loan stints at Chippa United.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be without Victor Letsoalo against Zimbabwe as the Royal AM striker is suspended for that game.

Letsoalo picked up yellow cards during back-to-back matches against Ethiopia in October and his absence against the Warriors has seen 24 players instead of 23 being called for camp by Broos.

“Coach Hugo Broos named his 24-man squad to take on Zimbabwe and Ghana in the Fifa World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022, and all have heeded the call to represent their country and push on with the hope of qualifying for the World Cup,” said Safa.

“While caution was taken with the suspension of Victor Letsoalo for the first game, an additional player was added to the initial 23-man squad.”

Article continues below

Letsoalo will, however, be eligible to play against Ghana away.