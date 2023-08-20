Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango 'emotional' ahead of playing former team TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango has conceded it will be emotional to face former team TS Galaxy on Sunday in the Premier Soccer League.

Msimango played at Galaxy for three seasons

Chiefs went for his services

Defender explains how it feels facing former team

WHAT HAPPENED: Msimango ended his relationship with Galaxy a couple of weeks ago and joined Chiefs.

The defender has since established himself as one of coach Molefi Ntseki's key men at the club.

The 26-year-old centre-back is determined to help the Glamour Boys take maximum points at the Mbombela Stadium.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am looking forward to the game. It is going to be a good one. They are a good team, playing well and we are a great team playing well, so it’s going to be a good fixture for us," Msimango told the club's media team.

"That is where emotional intelligence comes into it. Obviously, it is emotional to play against your former employers, people that gave you a platform and opportunities to shine at the highest level of South African football, the PSL, but I have to keep that in check and focus on the task at hand.

"I need to do a job for my current employers, which is Kaizer Chiefs, my new family, and help them get maximum points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Msimango is yet to taste a PSL win with Amakhosi; the Soweto giants played to a goalless draw with Chippa United in their first match of the 2023/24 season, before falling 2-1 to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The defender, however, played a crucial role last weekend as Chiefs defeated Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarter-final game to advance to the last four.

Interestingly, Chiefs and the Rockets have shared the spoils in their last four league meetings.

WHAT NEXT: Msimango and the entire Chiefs team hope to get maximum points and surge upwards on the table.