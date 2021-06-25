Kaizer Chiefs defender Frosler: You never know where we can end up come Saturday

The Soweto giants hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, following last Saturday night's meeting against Wydad Casablanca at the Mohamed V Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler is optimistic that if his side are focused and up for the fight, they can overcome Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League second leg semi-final showdown at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

This is the first time that Amakhosi have even gone beyond the group phase of the Champions League, and as South Africa's most popular club, the hype around Saturday's game has been huge.

This factor, together with playing against one of Africa's top teams in Wydad, will mean that the Chiefs contingent cannot afford anything but 100% focus and commitment.

“Going to Morocco was challenging alone so we expect another challenging game here in South Africa," Frosler told the Chiefs media team.

“It's going to be another fight for us, another tough challenge that lies ahead in our Caf journey. So we will just embrace it and do the best of our ability again.

“It’s difficult [to deal with the hype] but you have got to focus on the game and not worry about external things, what people are saying externally.

“We have just got to try and stay focussed and go all the way.”

The former Bidvest Wits defender has been one of Chiefs' standout performers this season and while thrilled with the Champions League experience so far, he is not ready for the journey to end.

“It’s a very exciting experience for me – my first time playing in the group stage and now going beyond the group stages into the semi-final," said Frosler.

“It’s a big achievement for me personally, and I’ve been granted the opportunity now to go even further with the game on Saturday.

“I’ll just keep my head down and keep working hard and you never know where we can end up come Saturday."

If the Glamour Boys can avoid defeat in Soweto, they will face either Al Ahly or ES Tunis in the final.

Pitso Mosimane’s Ahly side hold a 1-0 advantage after winning in Tunisia last weekend.