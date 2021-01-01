Kaizer Chiefs defender Frosler: I just need to build the confidence up again

In his absence, the likes of Siyabonga Ngezana, Kgotso Moleko and Ramahlwe Mphahlele have all deputised at full-back

defender Reeve Frosler says it has been difficult watching his team from afar during his two-month injury absence.

Frosler suffered a knee injury in a 2-0 defeat to in an MTN8 second leg semi-final encounter on November 20.

He returned to action for the first time after coming off the bench for the final five minutes of Amakhosi's league clash against Stellenbosch FC last weekend, which ended 0-0.

He's pleased to be back and is determined to work hard to regain full match fitness.

“I’ve recovered very well, the doctors and physios are happy. I feel great, I just need to build the confidence up again, and that will happen with game time. I want to get stronger and stronger and try and get in some minutes to get fit again," Frosler was quoted saying by the Chiefs website.



The former man had made the right-back slot his own last season with 26 appearances in all competitions.

In total the Bafana Bafana regular Frosler missed 14 matches for Chiefs while injured and he acknowledged that it was a difficult time for him.

“I don’t like watching from the stands or from home – I prefer watching from the bench. It was hard, but it was nice to see the guys come together and keep going," he added.

"As we started working together, we started receiving better results.”

After struggling for results in the first three months of the season, the Glamour Boys appear to have turned the corner and have claimed three wins and a draw from their last four matches.

Their next challenge comes against FC at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

“Baroka are a good team,” Frosler stated. “They know how to make life difficult for you. They are a team who are not shy to play.

"They lost their last game (0-2 against ), so they obviously out to get a victory which will obviously be very difficult for us. We just have to stick by each other and go forward.”

Chiefs are in seventh spot on the table, 10 points behind the top three sides - , SuperSport United and Swallows FC.