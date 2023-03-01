Kaizer Chiefs defender Dove backs under pressure coach Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove has thrown his weight behind coach Arthur Zwane as the Soweto giants are experiencing a difficult season.

Chiefs have been under pressure throughout the season

Part of the blame has been on coach Zwane

Dove backs the under-fire tactician after Soweto Derby

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs have been largely inconsistent this season while they are battling to at least finish second on the Premier Soccer League table. Despite winning two Soweto Derby matches, Amakhosi are far from being convincing this term.

Much of the blame for their struggles has gone to coach Arthur Zwane, who has been criticised for his player transfers and tactics.

WHAT DOVE SAID: “This team is more about family, not individuals,” Dove told Sowetan Live.

“When the coach is under pressure we are also under pressure. We always fight for one another. Even when things go wrong, the coach is always optimistic and he never stops motivating us.

“As players, we have the coach’s back. We understand that we’re playing for a big club and pressure is part and parcel of that.

“The Soweto derby is always special and we knew it was important to bring smiles on our supporters’ faces because they have been there for us even when the chips were down.

“No one has ever gone into a game aiming to lose. People should understand that games are different and the dynamics are different as well. We treat all the games the same way but sometimes we don’t get the desired results, that’s the nature of football. When you win people have less to say but when you lose they will start saying a lot of things.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dove has established himself as a defensive stalwart at Chiefs. Naturally a left-back, Zwane converted him into a central defender, a role in which he is now at home.

After the Mozambique international was discarded by Cape Town City, it was Zwane who gave him a lifeline by signing him after a trial stint. However, the Chiefs defence is still a concern and yet to become solid.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOVE? Amakhosi visit Richards Bay for their next league match in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

After Dove was named the Soweto Derby Man-of-the-Match, he would be hoping to continue being on top of his game.

“Richards Bay are a very good team. They have experienced players and they are a very organised side, so we’ll have to go there and dig deeper,” concluded Dove.