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Dillan Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs defender Dillon Solomons reveals Amakhosi's mindset in PSL title race - 'We can’t focus on other teams'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
D. Solomons

The Glamour Boys star has offered insight into the mindset at Naturena as the Betway Premiership title race continues to take shape. With the competition at the top intensifying, the Soweto giants’ defender insists the team must remain focused on their own performances rather than what their title rivals are doing.

The Betway Premiership title race is heating up, with Mamelodi Sundowns leading the way while Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs remain close behind.

All three sides have made unbeaten starts to the campaign, adding to the competition at the top.

Dillon Solomons says the Glamour Boys are aware of their rivals’ progress but are not allowing other teams’ results to affect their approach.

The defender insists the Amakhosi remain focused on improving their own performances.

"Obviously, you watch every single game when it comes to the other two teams," he said.

"But for us, it’s just obviously staying on course, doing what we need to do firstly, and knowing our way. Obviously, we want to achieve great things with the club, and that’s how we’re going to do it. We can’t be focusing on what other teams are doing."

Solomons is fully aware that the coming weeks will define the trajectory of their season, yet he remains adamant that the squad must focus on the variables within their grasp.

"Yes, we’re all going to have a tight schedule coming close to the end of the year. But for us, it’s just staying on course, knowing what we need to do, and focusing on what we can control, and that’s our games.

"And whatever they do on their side, they do. You know we are just here to focus on ourselves and focus on our team," Solomons concluded.

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